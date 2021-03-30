ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Short Interest Up 94.1% in March

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, an increase of 94.1% from the February 28th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,992,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $111.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.24.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.