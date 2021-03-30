Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) by 97.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,656 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.62% of Protara Therapeutics worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 89.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 20,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $10,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TARA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:TARA opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $67.08.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.43). On average, research analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Protara Therapeutics Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

