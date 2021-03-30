Proton Price Hits $0.0267 on Top Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $123.54 million and $46.83 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 112.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00021907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00047374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,695.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $380.47 or 0.00642898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00068374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00027455 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,628,754,215 coins. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

