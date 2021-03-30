Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Gap Down to $10.12

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.12, but opened at $9.77. Provention Bio shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 3,653 shares changing hands.

PRVB has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

The stock has a market cap of $639.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth $1,309,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

