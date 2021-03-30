Provoco Token (VOCO) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Provoco Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Provoco Token has a total market cap of $190,010.63 and approximately $1,134.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded up 137.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Provoco Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00022258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00047105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,526.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.43 or 0.00636368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00068217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Provoco Token Token Profile

VOCO is a token. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 tokens. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Provoco Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provoco Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Provoco Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Provoco Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provoco Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.