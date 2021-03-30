Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Proximus from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOY traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.43. 3,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. Proximus has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $4.72.

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public customers in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

