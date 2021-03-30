Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BGAOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Proximus from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. Proximus has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $4.72.

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public customers in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

