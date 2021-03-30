PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

NASDAQ PTC opened at $131.70 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.96 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.55, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total value of $757,581.07. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $2,054,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,365. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.44.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.