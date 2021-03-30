PTON Market Cap Hits $552,450.40 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, PTON has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. PTON has a market capitalization of $552,450.40 and $235.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PTON coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PTON alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00021920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00047137 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,596.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.93 or 0.00636940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00068398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000893 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The official website for PTON is foresting.io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.