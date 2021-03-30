Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 4,647 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 78.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,717 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 91.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 317,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 151,176 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on SFM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.