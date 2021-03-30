Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the February 28th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft stock opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in the Russian Federation, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 100 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela.

