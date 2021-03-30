Public Mint (MINT) Price Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Public Mint has a market cap of $26.21 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Public Mint has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00048353 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 85.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

