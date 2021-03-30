PUBLISH (NEWS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,319.00

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 99% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One PUBLISH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. PUBLISH has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $7,319.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded up 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00021824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00047977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,959.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.84 or 0.00628260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00067887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PUBLISH Coin Profile

NEWS is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

PUBLISH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.