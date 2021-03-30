Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Shares Gap Down to $44.32

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.32, but opened at $42.25. Pulmonx shares last traded at $42.38, with a volume of 6,695 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.41.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,813,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,831,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,708,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,624,000.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

