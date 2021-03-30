PumaPay Price Down 55.2% Over Last 7 Days (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last week, PumaPay has traded down 55.2% against the dollar. One PumaPay token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $9.88 million and approximately $697,866.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00021718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00047688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 10,082% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.96 or 0.00632174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00067815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00027253 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,371,432,231 tokens. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

