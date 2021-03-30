Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $21.00 million and $80,842.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded down 51.6% against the US dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00057976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.83 or 0.00257847 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.67 or 0.00907997 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00050122 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00076392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00029972 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,423,490,375 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.