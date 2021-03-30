Pundi X Price Up 18.6% Over Last Week (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $1.79 billion and $567.18 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X token can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pundi X alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00021750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00048058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 7,195.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.28 or 0.00622441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00068038 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pundi X Token Profile

NPXS is a token. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,397,908,115 tokens. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.