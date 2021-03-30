Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 257,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,508,488 shares.The stock last traded at $20.23 and had previously closed at $20.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.41.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,875 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $62,124,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 228.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,520,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,248 shares during the period. Finally, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,092,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

