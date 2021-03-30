Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) Short Interest Update

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,400 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the February 28th total of 314,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 890,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PPBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Purple Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

Get Purple Biotech alerts:

NASDAQ:PPBT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,349. Purple Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $64.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in Purple Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Purple Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Purple Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Purple Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Purple Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,319,000. 2.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension in the United States, as well as in China and South Korea.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.