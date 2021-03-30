Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Up 92.6% in March

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PIM stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $4.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 238,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

