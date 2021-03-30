PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.80-0.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.908-1.935 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.00-6.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PVH in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. CL King downgraded PVH from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PVH currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Get PVH alerts:

NYSE:PVH traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.12. 1,093,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,650. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PVH has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $110.89.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.