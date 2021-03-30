PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

PVH stock opened at $97.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.04. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.33.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

