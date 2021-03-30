PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.00-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.702-8.845 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.87 billion.PVH also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.83 EPS.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.04. PVH has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $110.89.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PVH from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PVH currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.67.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

