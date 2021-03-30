PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $240.59

Shares of PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.59 ($3.14) and traded as high as GBX 274 ($3.58). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 272 ($3.55), with a volume of 198,943 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 302.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 260.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 240.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a GBX 2.67 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. PZ Cussons’s payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

In other news, insider Jeremy Townsend bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £24,800 ($32,401.36).

About PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

