Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Short Interest Update

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 94.9% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of QBIO opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.10. Q BioMed has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08.

Get Q BioMed alerts:

Q BioMed Company Profile

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies; and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical drug for metastatic cancer bone pain therapy.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Q BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.