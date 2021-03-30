Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PGC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $578.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $176,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 320,269.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,138,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 5,137,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,240,000 after buying an additional 270,247 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,745,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,142,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 744.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 128,868 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

