Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Raised by Analyst

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

In related news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $33,532.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Maher sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $61,033.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 5,844.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,764,000 after purchasing an additional 501,517 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 532,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 742,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after buying an additional 108,577 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,346,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

