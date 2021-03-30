Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Princeton Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for The Bank of Princeton in a research note issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BPRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $191.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 31,427 shares in the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

