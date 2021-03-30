Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of TSE QSR opened at C$83.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$78.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$76.86. The company has a market cap of C$25.58 billion and a PE ratio of 52.38. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$46.69 and a 52-week high of C$86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.16%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

