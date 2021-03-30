Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Molson Coors Beverage Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Molson Coors Beverage in a research report issued on Sunday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TAP. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

TAP opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $56.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $820,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 432,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.