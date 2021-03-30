QANplatform 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,869.00 (QARK)

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. One QANplatform token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. QANplatform has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $1,869.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QANplatform has traded up 19.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00057901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.33 or 0.00242818 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.93 or 0.00911332 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00049749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00076466 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00030338 BTC.

About QANplatform

QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 tokens. QANplatform’s official website is qanplatform.com . QANplatform’s official message board is medium.com/@qanplatform

QANplatform Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QANplatform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QANplatform using one of the exchanges listed above.

