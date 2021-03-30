Qcash Price Hits $0.15 (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Qcash token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a market capitalization of $69.62 million and approximately $714.29 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qcash has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00057643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.04 or 0.00249636 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.83 or 0.00919913 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00050089 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00075599 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00030759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

