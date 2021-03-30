Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) Short Interest Update

Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 752,000 shares, a growth of 97.3% from the February 28th total of 381,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QELL. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $11,983,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,263,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Qell Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,558,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Qell Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Qell Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,458,000.

QELL stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Qell Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.60.

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

