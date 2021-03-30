QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,255,000 after acquiring an additional 113,391 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,109,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,121,000 after acquiring an additional 201,025 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,019,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,120,000 after acquiring an additional 98,910 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 948,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,409,000 after acquiring an additional 573,311 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on QGEN shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

NYSE QGEN opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.16. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $571.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. Equities analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

