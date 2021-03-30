QLC Chain (QLC) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QLC Chain has a market cap of $28.81 million and $1.69 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00057814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.23 or 0.00250499 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $522.49 or 0.00888986 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00050045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00075844 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00030188 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

