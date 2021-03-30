Qtum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $677.27 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. Qtum has a market cap of $874.90 million and $677.27 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.91 or 0.00015085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000133 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 96.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 49% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,277,496 coins and its circulating supply is 98,243,693 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

