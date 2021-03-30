QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,716 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.0% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $30,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $12,414,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 24,992 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $130.07. 296,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,880,396. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.55 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

