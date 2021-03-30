QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,625 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.6% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.86. The stock had a trading volume of 352,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,880,396. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $147.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

