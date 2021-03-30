Quant Trading Down 1.6% This Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Quant token can currently be bought for $40.54 or 0.00068611 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Quant has a market cap of $489.45 million and approximately $8.93 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quant Token Profile

QNT is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

