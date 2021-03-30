Quantum Resistant Ledger One Day Trading Volume Reaches $77,853.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $23.29 million and $77,853.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,121.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,852.16 or 0.03132783 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.18 or 0.00333515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $531.20 or 0.00898487 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.91 or 0.00417628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $210.73 or 0.00356432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.03 or 0.00260525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00022136 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,624,285 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars.

