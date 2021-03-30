QuarkChain (QKC) Market Cap Hits $303.83 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 25% against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $303.83 million and $45.19 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00022140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00047334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,337% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.79 or 0.00639594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00068107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00027302 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a token. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Token Trading

