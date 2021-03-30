Qubitica Price Tops $11.94 on Major Exchanges (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last week, Qubitica has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. One Qubitica token can currently be purchased for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular exchanges. Qubitica has a total market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00068959 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002386 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a token. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

