Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 6.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 99.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the third quarter valued at $13,432,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the third quarter valued at $1,212,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the third quarter valued at $230,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $123.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.65. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $1,006,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.00.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

