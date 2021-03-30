Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,362 shares during the quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QDEL stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.03. 6,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,004. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.65. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

