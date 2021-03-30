Quiztok Market Capitalization Reaches $66.56 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quiztok has traded up 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. Quiztok has a total market cap of $66.56 million and approximately $41.54 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crypto User Base (CUB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,295,883 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

