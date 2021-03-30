QunQun Trading 37.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. One QunQun token can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded up 37.5% against the US dollar. QunQun has a market cap of $4.51 million and $472,960.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QunQun

QUN is a token. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

