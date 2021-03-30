Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ QRTEB traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.12. 270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,259. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

