RA International Group (LON:RAI) Price Target Cut to GBX 75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

RA International Group (LON:RAI) had its price target dropped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.
RAI traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 45 ($0.59). The stock had a trading volume of 28,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,073. The firm has a market cap of £76.37 million and a PE ratio of 5.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. RA International Group has a 12 month low of GBX 27.20 ($0.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 72.50 ($0.95). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 49.08.
About RA International Group
