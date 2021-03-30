RA International Group (LON:RAI) Price Target Cut to GBX 75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

RA International Group (LON:RAI) had its price target dropped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

RAI traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 45 ($0.59). The stock had a trading volume of 28,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,073. The firm has a market cap of £76.37 million and a PE ratio of 5.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. RA International Group has a 12 month low of GBX 27.20 ($0.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 72.50 ($0.95). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 49.08.

Get RA International Group alerts:

About RA International Group

RA International Group PLC provides site services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and the Middle East. The company constructs paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems ; brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units; accommodation camps, workshops, warehouses, embassies, and offices; and power generation projects, water and waste management plants, and landfills, as well as offers road rehabilitation and horizontal engineering.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for RA International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.