Radix (EXRD) Price Tops $0.15

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last week, Radix has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Radix token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a total market cap of $109.54 million and $2.62 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Radix

The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

