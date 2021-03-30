Raiden Network Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.77 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 78.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00002168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $65.27 million and approximately $9.77 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011546 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $273.45 or 0.00463153 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,991,692 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.